RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot Sunday afternoon in Raleigh, according to police.

Shortly after 5:15 p.m., Raleigh police responded to a report of a person shot in the 7100 block of Orchard Knob Drive. Police said when they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the injured person, Mikeo Marlin, 26, was treated at the hospital, released and taken into custody for warrants unrelated to the shooting.

Police said a woman was detained and interviewed by detectives, but there are no charges pending. The investigation remains ongoing.