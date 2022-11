WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot Wednesday morning in Wendell, law enforcement sources told CBS 17.

A scene is marked off with tape in the area of Wendell Falls Parkway Martin Pond Road.

A presence of vehicles and personnel from Wendell Police Department, N.C. State Highway Patrol, and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.