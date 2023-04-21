RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One man has been taken to the hospital after being shot Friday afternoon, the Raleigh Police Department said.

Officers responded to the 4400 block of Craftsman Drive just before 2:40 p.m. Friday and found one man with a gunshot wound, they said.

Police said he was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CBS 17 also has a crew on scene who said part of Craftsman Drive is blocked, as well as part of a parking lot next to a nearby beauty supply store.

At least 10 evidence markers are also seen within the taped-off area. A Walmart Supercenter is located half a block away from the shooting scene.

Officers are still at the scene investigating and no information has been released about a suspect(s) or motive at this time.