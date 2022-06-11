RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot outside a bar in North Raleigh late Friday night, police said.

The incident was reported just before 11:40 p.m. at the Carolina Ale House at 4512 Falls of Neuse Road, according to Raleigh police.

A dozen Raleigh police cars were at the scene and were also in front of the La Buena Vida restaurant in the same shopping center, according to a CBS 17 journalist at the scene.

Just after the shooting, several people could be seen running from the scene along a nearby road, the journalist said. But, a photo taken at the scene also showed groups of people clustered in front of the Ale House and in surrounding parking lots talking to each other, as well as officials.

The location is where Wake Forest Road intersects with Old Wake Forest Road and Falls of Neuse Road.

Police did not release any information about the injured person or about any possible suspects.

This remains an active scene just after midnight.