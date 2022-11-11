RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot outside an apartment building Friday night in the 1000 block of North Raleigh Boulevard, Raleigh police said

Officers were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. where they found the victim. The man was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to WakeMed Hospital.

Officers continue to investigate the scene of the shooting and no suspects have been identified.

The shooting was the second in about four hours in Raleigh Friday.

A boy was injured in a shooting around 4:50 p.m. at southeast Raleigh apartments and was also taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.