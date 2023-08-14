RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday afternoon near a store in east Raleigh.

The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. at Rose’s Discount store at 1610 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Several police officers were in the parking lot of the store following the shooting. Crime scene tape is also up in the parking lot.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating a motorcycle crash that seriously injured at least one person several blocks west on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

It’s not clear if the shooting and the motorcycle crash at 321 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. are related. Police have closed Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Person and Bloodworth streets.

Traffic data indicates gridlock along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the area of the motorcycle crash.

This is a developing story. Check back later here for more details.