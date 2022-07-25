RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A passenger on a GoTriangle bus was slashed by another passenger while the bus was running a route Monday evening, police said.

The incident was reported just before 6:40 p.m. along the 200 block of South Wilmington Street, according to Raleigh police.

A man on the bus got into an “altercation” with another passenger while others were also aboard the bus, police said.

A man was slashed across his face with “some sort of cutting instrument,” according to Raleigh police.

Police said they did not know what sparked the confrontation. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

Photo by Virgil Price/CBS 17

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

At least one lane was closed along South Wilmington Street while police investigated.