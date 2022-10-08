RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re working to identify the suspect in a stabbing early Saturday morning near a club.

At about 2:16 a.m., officers said they were called to a club near the 500 block of Glenwood Ave. in reference to a stabbing.

Investigators said two men engaged in a fight that led to one of them being stabbed.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to a release from Raleigh police.

His condition is not known.

The case remains under investigation as police work to identify the suspect.