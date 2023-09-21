RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was stabbed early Thursday morning in a north Raleigh neighborhood, according to police.

Raleigh police said shortly after 1:45 a.m., they responded to a stabbing on Featherstone Drive near Six Forks Road in north Raleigh.

Police said a man was stabbed by a suspect that emerged from the woods. A woman also received minor cuts to her hand.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threating injuries, and police said he received surgery.

No one was taken into custody.