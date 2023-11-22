RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed in Raleigh early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Shortly after 2 a.m., Raleigh police responded to a reported stabbing in the 3800 block of Brentwood Road at the Brentwood West Apartments, which is across the street from Atlantic Avenue.

After arriving, police found a man who had been stabbed. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident and no one is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.