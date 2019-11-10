1 stabbed in Raleigh home; police search for suspect

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was stabbed in a Raleigh home on Saturday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. inside a home along Lavista Court, which is in an area between the U.S. 1 and U.S. 401 split near New Hope Road.

Police said the stabbing was not a domestic incident. Police said they are trying to find a suspect.

Several Raleigh police vehicles could be seen along the street in the neighborhood.

The stabbing victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

No suspect information was provided by police.

