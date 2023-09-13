The apartment complex on North Allen drive in Wake Forest where a man was stabbed. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was arrested after stabbing a man in Wake Forest early Wednesday morning, according to police.

On Wednesday at 5:11 a.m., police responded to a reported stabbing in the 200 block of North Allen Road in Wake Forest.

According to arrest warrants, Christopher Lamont Fleming, 43, stabbed David Lee Hinton, 36, with a kitchen knife.

Fleming was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He is currently being held at the Wake County Jail under a $70,000 secure bond.

Police did not say if Fleming and Hinton knew each other.