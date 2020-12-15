1 struck, killed by train near Hillsborough Street, Raleigh police say

Wake County News

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a fatal train crash that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a person was hit and killed by a train at the tracks at Hillsborough Street near Gorman Street.

