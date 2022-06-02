A sedan was totaled after it collided with a bus in Raleigh, injuring one student (David Hattman).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One student is injured after a sedan crashed into a school bus on Thursday afternoon, a CBS 17 crew at the scene confirmed, as well as city officials.

The crash occurred on Thursday afternoon at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Capital Hills Drive in Raleigh. The school bus had high schoolers on board when the car crashed into the bus.

The glass from the doors on the bus were shattered and the side of the bus was torn up.

The sedan was totaled.

The student, who has yet to be identified, was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The Raleigh Police Department said the crash remains under investigation.