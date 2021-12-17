1 suspect on the run after 3 involved in Apex home invasion, police say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police are looking for one of three suspects involved in a home invasion Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 3:25 p.m. in the 1200 Block of Fairfax Woods Drive, according to a news release from Apex police.

Three suspects entered the home. Police did not say if the suspects were armed or if anyone in the home was injured.

After the home invasion, two suspects fled out the back of the home and were captured nearby by Apex police, the news release said.

The third suspect fled the area in a white Nissan sedan with dark tinted windows and a temporary registration plate, police said.

The Nissan was seen leaving Apex traveling toward the New Hill area toward Chatham County, police said.

“Apex Police Department has not identified any information indicating the community is still at risk or endangered associated with this crime,” the news release said.

No other information was released.