RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a daytime shooting Sunday that injured one person.

The shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. in the 400 block of Habitat Court, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

A man was wounded in the shooting and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The man’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

There was no word about a suspect.

The location of the shooting is just south of Poole Road near the intersection with Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

No other details were released about the shooting.