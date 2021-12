RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Outbound New Bern Avenue was closed after a crash Wednesday evening involving a motorcycle and pickup truck, Raleigh police said.

The crash happened just before 5:10 p.m. Police said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A crash investigation unit was on scene as of about 6:30 p.m. Police said the outbound lanes of New Bern Avenue would remain closed near Poole Road for “a little while.”

All those involved in the crash remained on scene.