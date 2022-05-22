RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a hospital after he was injured while diving into a Raleigh community pool Sunday, police said.

The incident was reported just after 6 p.m. at 3250 Morningside Drive, in a neighborhood south of Glen Eden Drive near Interstate 440, according to Raleigh police.

Meredith Townes Pool is listed at that location.

A man at the pool dove into the shallow end and hit his head on the bottom of the pool, police said.

The man was alert and talking after the incident.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for observation following the incident, according to police.