CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot in a Cary neighborhood Friday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 7:40 p.m. at 1600 Wheelwright Place, which is an apartment building along Carpenter Town Lane in the Bexley at Carpenter Village complex.

Police said that the person who was shot was taken to a hospital for treatment. The condition of the wounded person was not released.

Police said an investigation into the shooting was underway.

No other information was released.