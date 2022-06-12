CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said a person was shot and then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment on Sunday evening.

The incident was reported around 6:55 p.m. at Motel 6 at 1401 Buck Jones Road, which is just off Walnut Street near U.S. 64, according to a news release from Cary police.

The person who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the news release from Sgt. Kenric Alexander of the Cary Police Department.

Alexander said Sunday night that police were still in the early stages of the shooting investigation.

No other information was released.