1 taken to hospital after shooting in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot in the leg in downtown Raleigh Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 5:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Dorthea Drive, according to Raleigh police.

A caller to 911 reported that someone had been shot. Police arrived at the scene and found the victim, who had a leg injury, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police.

Officers were at nearby apartments with crime scene tape up around the area.

No information about a possible suspect was available.