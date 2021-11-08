1 taken to hospital after shooting in Raleigh neighborhood, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was wounded in a shooting in a Raleigh neighborhood just east of downtown Monday evening, police said.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. at along the 1600 block of Boyer Street, which is near the intersection of North Raleigh Boulevard and New Bern Avenue, Raleigh police said.

A man suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said they did not have any suspects late Monday night.

No other information was released.