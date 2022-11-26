RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a nearby hospital after he was shot in an east Raleigh neighborhood Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 5:40 p.m. in the 5400 block of Peacenest Drive, which is just off N. Rogers Lane south of New Bern Avenue, Raleigh police said.

The victim was shot outside a home in the Waterford Landing neighborhood, according to police.

At least one neighborhood street is blocked off while police are investigating.

The victim was taken to WakeMed North after he suffered non-life-threatening wounds, police said.

No one is in custody. Police said they are investigating the shooting.

No other information was released by police.