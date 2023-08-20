RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot multiple times in broad daylight just southeast of downtown Raleigh Sunday afternoon, police said.

The shooting was reported around 5:20 p.m. at 1007 Shades Place, a short dead-end street just off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard east of Garner Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The victim of the shooting suffered serious injuries was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A search is currently underway for a suspect and at least one road is blocked in the area, police said.

A K-9 unit and a drone are involved in the search of the area, according to police.

No other information was released.