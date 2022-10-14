RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot in south Raleigh Friday night, police said.
The incident was reported around 10:25 p.m. in the 1900 block of Orchard Hollow Lane, that is off Sierra Drive.
Raleigh police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Orchard Pointe apartments.
A man was injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police said he suffered what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The area is an apartment complex just south of Interstate 40 and west of Lake Wheeler Road.