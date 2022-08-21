The scene at Gateway Commons shopping center Sunday night. Photo by Mariah Ellis/CBS 17

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — An injured driver ended up at a grocery store parking lot near Wake Forest after a shootout in Wake County Sunday night, officials said.

The shootout took place between two people just after 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Shuford Road, which is off Jones Dairy Road near Chaulk Road, according to Eric Curry, spokesman for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of a car involved then went about a mile away to Lowes Foods at Gateway Commons, which is at the intersection of N.C. 98 and Jones Dairy Road, according to Wake Forest officials.

Several law enforcement vehicles were at the parking lot late Sunday night.

The wounded driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The injured person was hit by glass during the shootout, Curry said.

No other information was released.