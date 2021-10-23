1 taken to hospital after shootout outside Carolina Ale House in Garner, police say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A daytime shootout outside a Garner restaurant left one person injured, evacuated those eating inside and closed the establishment Saturday afternoon.

The incident was initially reported as a shooting around 4:45 p.m. at the Carolina Ale House at 400 Conservation Road, which is near the Interstate 40/U.S. 70 business interchange in Garner.

Garner police said that two groups of people outside the restaurant got into an argument and began shooting at each other.

Garner police Lt. Kevan Anderson said a person was at WakeMed after being injured by glass that was broken during the shootout.

A Carolina Ale House worker said the shooting took place on the side of the restaurant and that a wounded person then staggered from the scene toward Cabela’s.

Anderson said the injured person at the hospital was a person of interest in the shootout but was not talking to police.

The injured person showed up at WakeMed after the shootout, police said.

A representative for Carolina Ale House said they plan to reopen the restaurant Saturday night.