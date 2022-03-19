RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot in south Raleigh Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. in front of a home in the 500 block of Rush Street, which is south of Interstate 40 between Hammond and Garner roads, according to Raleigh police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police did not say how seriously the victim was injured in the shooting.

Police closed Rush Street during a search for the suspect.

Police said they had a description of the suspect and the suspect’s direction of travel after the shooting.

No other information was available.