1 taken to hospital after SUV flips in wreck near US 1 at Buffalo Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was taken to an area hospital after a two-car crash along New Hope Church Road/Buffalo Road near Capital Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. and is impacting traffic heading south on U.S. 1/Capital Boulevard, according to officials and Raleigh police.

An SUV flipped in the crash when one car that was being driven “at excessive speed” collided with the other, police said.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the extent of that person’s injuries is not known, according to police.

Another person was still at the scene and did not require hospitalization, police said.

North Carolina DOT officials said traffic on Capital Boulevard should clear by 5:30 p.m.

Photo by Michael Winn/CBS 17

More headlines from CBS17.com: