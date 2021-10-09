1 taken to hospital as 2 women injured in stabbing at Glenwood South in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women were wounded in a stabbing incident in the Glenwood South area of Raleigh early Saturday, police said.

The incident was reported as a stabbing around 1:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Glenwood Avenue, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

“Upon arrival, officers located two adult females suffering with non-life-threatening injuries,” the news release said.

One of the two women was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The women were ages 23 and 34 and were from Holly Springs and Raleigh, according to police.

An incident report from Raleigh police said the crime took place in the 300 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP, police said.