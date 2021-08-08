1 taken to hospital as Cary police investigate gunfire call in shopping center

Scene of a shots fired call in a Cary shopping center on Aug. 8, 2021. (Mackenzie Stasko/CBS 17)

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary police are investigating after a person was injured Sunday afternoon in relation to a report of shots fired outside of a business near a Wake Tech campus.

Cary officers responded to 3450 Kildaire Farm Rd. around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The scene was outside Thai Lotus restaurant in a shopping center that is also home to the Wake Technical Community College Western Wake Campus.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Cary police spokesperson Lt. John Reeves.

Reeves was unable to confirm how that person was injured, however. Several windows were shattered by gunfire at the Thai Lotus restaurant.

Cary police are actively investigating the incident.