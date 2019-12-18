1 taken to hospital as SUV flips in crash near Cameron Village in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was taken to a hospital for treatment after an SUV flipped in a two-vehicle crash that closed St. Marys Street in Raleigh for about an hour Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 7:10 p.m. at the intersection of St. Marys Street and Nichols Drive, which is just a block from Wake Avenue.

A car crashed into the side of an SUV at the intersection, which caused the SUV to flip, police said. The driver of the car was cited for unsafe movement, according to Raleigh police.

Two EMS units were at the scene and St. Marys Street was closed until at least 8:05 p.m. in the area near Cameron Village. Units were still at the scene as of 8:25 p.m.

There is no information about the severity of injuries.

