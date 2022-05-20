RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot multiple times near downtown Raleigh Friday night, according to police.

The shooting was reported just after 9:35 p.m. at the intersection of Star and Cross streets, which is between Poole Road and New Bern Avenue just east of downtown Raleigh, police said.

Police had part of Star Street closed and police tape was up at the intersection with Cross Street.

The victim, a man in his mid-30s, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

The severity of the man’s injuries was not clear Friday night.

Police were interviewing a witness but no one was in custody.

This is the second reported shooting in a matter of hours in Raleigh today.

No other information was available.