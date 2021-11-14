1 teen dead, 4 injured in Sunday Morrisville crash

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An 18-year-old was killed, and four other teens are injured, following a serious crash early Sunday morning in Morrisville.

Local police responded to the 1300 block of Morrisville Parkway near Duck Pond Circle at approximately 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

Upon arrival and the department’s early investigation, it determined two of the five passengers were ejected from the vehicle, including Jonathan Pooley, 18, who died at the scene. The other ejected passenger, also 18, whose identity has not yet been released, remains in critical condition.

Officers said the driver, a 17-year-old girl, lost control of the vehicle causing it to cross the median and roll multiple times before stopping.

Police confirmed that all five people travelling in the vehicle were either 17 or 18 years old and two other people suffered significant injuries.

Police also said that it appeared only the driver was wearing her seatbelt.

In the early stages of the investigation, officers said speed was a contributing factor to the crash and alcohol is also suspected to be a factor.