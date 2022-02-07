1 trapped, later taken to hospital after car flips into ditch near Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver flipped a car into a ditch during a wreck near Zebulon Monday evening.

The wreck was reported around 6:40 p.m. at Little River Park, which is N.C. 97/1800 W. Gannon Ave., just east of Zebulon, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Photos and video from the scene showed a car upside down in a ditch.

One person was trapped in the car but was later extricated, officials said.

That person was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Several emergency vehicles were parked along N.C. 97 during the incident. The Zebulon Fire Department responded to the scene.

No other information was released.

