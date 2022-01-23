1 unconscious, 1 grazed by bullet following Sunday morning shooting in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One person is unconscious and another has been grazed by a bullet after a Sunday morning shooting in Raleigh.

The Raleigh Police Department, the Wake County Sheriffs Office and local EMS are on-scene in the 5200 block of Poole Road.

Raleigh police confirmed over the phone to CBS 17 that the sheriff’s office was first to arrive around 8:50 a.m. after it was dispatched, but the police department will now take over.

Raleigh police also said there was a suspicious white van in the middle of Poole Road and New Hope Road but do not know how the van is connected to the shooting at this time.

