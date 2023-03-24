ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Rolesville police said a porch pirate stole packages from at least two homes on Friday.

Police said they are trying to identify a man who was caught on a surveillance video camera image.

In a Facebook post just before 4:40 p.m., police said the man is “suspected of stealing items from our residents’ porches today.”

Police did not say how many homes were hit or which areas were targeted.

The man in the photo, which appeared to be taken at 12:11 p.m., was holding what looked like a cellphone to his ear as he approached a couple of packages outside a victim’s home.

Courtesy: Rolesville Police Dept.

Police said anyone who knows the man’s identity should call the Rolesville Police Department at 919-556-7226 or 911. Callers can remain anonymous, police added.