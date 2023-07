RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One woman was shot in Raleigh early Wednesday morning, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

On Wednesday shortly before 5 a.m., police responded to a reported shooting in the 2700 block of South Wilmington Street, which is south of Interstate 40.

After arriving, police found a woman who was shot with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to the public.