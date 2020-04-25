1 wounded, 1 charged in shooting near Wendell, Wake County officials say

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken into custody after a shooting in Wake County Saturday morning injured another man, officials say.

Justin Perry in a photo from CCBI.

The incident was reported just before 10 a.m. near the 5400 block of Riley Hill Road north of Wendell, according to a news release from Eric Curry, spokesman for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived they found Joshua Seth Fauls-Harden, 35, suffering from at least one gunshot wound, Curry said in the news release.

Justin Perry, 35, was taken into custody, the news release said. Perry was later charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, according to arrest records.

No other information was provided.

“The cause of the shooting is still under investigation,” Curry said in the statement.

