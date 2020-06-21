1 hospitalized in 2nd Raleigh shooting within hours

Police along S. Blount Street on Sunday. Photo by Emani Payne/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a shooting Sunday evening that happened a mile away and just hours after a shooting on Sunday afternoon.

The first incident, in which a woman was shot, was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Prospect Avenue, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

The latest shooting happened in downtown Raleigh just before 7:15 p.m., a news release said.

The call was about a shooting in the 1100 block of South Blount Street.

“Upon arrival, officers located a gunshot victim, who has been transported to WakeMed,” the news release said.

Police did not release any information about the victim’s condition.

The woman who was shot earlier had wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.

