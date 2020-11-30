1 wounded in shooting along Glenwood Avenue in North Raleigh

Raleigh police Sunday night at the shooting scene along Glenwood Avenue. Photo by Tom Swift/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was wounded in a shooting along Glenwood Avenue in North Raleigh Sunday night, police say.

The incident was reported around 9:50 p.m. at 9008 Glenwood Avenue, which is also U.S. 70, according to Raleigh police.

The area is just north of the entrance to William B. Umstead Park. At the scene, investigators were focused on a car that appeared to have some damage — possibly from the shooting.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

No other information was available.