Breaking News
Gov. Cooper says info about NC schools plan to come Tuesday

1 wounded in shooting at North Raleigh apartments

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several police officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in North Raleigh Monday evening.

The incident was reported just before 7:10 p.m. at apartments in the 6200 block of Shanda Drive.

A man was wounded with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Officers set up a large perimeter at the apartments where the incident took place.

The victim was taken to WakeMed for treatment.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories