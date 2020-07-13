1 wounded in shooting at North Raleigh apartments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several police officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in North Raleigh Monday evening.

The incident was reported just before 7:10 p.m. at apartments in the 6200 block of Shanda Drive.

A man was wounded with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Officers set up a large perimeter at the apartments where the incident took place.

The victim was taken to WakeMed for treatment.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.

