Teen wounded in shooting at Raleigh apartment complex, police say

Wake County News

Scene of a June 3, 2020 shooting off of North Raleigh Boulevard.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after a teenager was shot at a Raleigh apartment complex Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to the shooting report before 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Raleigh Boulevard and Cantwell Court. They found the teenage victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

A resident who spoke with a CBS 17 crew didn’t want to go on camera, but did report hearing multiple gunshots.

Police said a man in his 20s was shot around 5 a.m. Sunday in the same area.

No suspect information was available.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

