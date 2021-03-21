1 wounded in shooting at Raleigh bar

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot at a bar along East Millbrook Road in Raleigh late Saturday night, police say.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. at the Rose Bar at 2645 East Millbrook Road, according to Raleigh police.

A man was being taken to a nearby hospital for injuries he suffered in the shooting. His condition was not known early Sunday.

Saturday night’s shooting comes after three people were injured in a shooting at the same bar in late November.

The shootings caught the attention of police and the owner of the bar was cited for violating the Governor’s executive order regarding occupancy limitations.

Just days later, Tyhrone Leak, 26, and Bradlee Armstrong, 34, were arrested in connection with the shooting, police said.

Leak was charged with shooting into an occupied property, carrying a concealed firearm and discharging a weapon within the City, police said.

Armstrong was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm to incite fear, police said.