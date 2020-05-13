Man wounded in shooting at Raleigh gas station

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say one person was injured in a shooting at a Raleigh gas station on Thursday night.
The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. at a Speedway gas station along the 1400 block of Trawick Drive, which is near New Bern Avenue, just outside Interstate 440, Raleigh police said.
The man who was shot during the incident suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. He was taken to WakeMed for treatment.
Police had crime scene tape up around the gas pumps at the Speedway.
A suspect is being sought, but that person’s description was not available, police said.
No other details were available.
