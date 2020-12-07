1 wounded in shooting in Wendell neighborhood, police say

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot in a neighborhood in Wendell Sunday night, officials say.

The incident was reported around 7:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Industrial Drive, according to authorities.

Wendell police said that a person was taken to WakeMed after the shooting.

The area is in northwest Wendell off Wendell Boulevard. Several police units were at the scene Sunday night.

“At this point the investigation into the circumstances is ongoing,” Wendell Police Chief Bill Carter said in a statement.

No other details were released.