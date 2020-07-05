RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a person was wounded by gunfire in a shooting just east of downtown Saturday night.
The shooting was reported just before 10:55 p.m. at St. Augustine near Pender Street, according to Raleigh police.
A male was walking along when he heard gunfire and then felt a bullet hit his ankle, police said.
He fell to the ground and a neighbor came to help him. The neighbor then called 911, according to police.
The victim, whose age was not available, was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
The area is about three blocks north of New Bern Avenue.
There was no word about a possible suspect.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Christopher Columbus statue toppled and thrown in harbor
- Christopher Columbus statue vandalized, beheaded
- Raleigh protests continue on July 4th at Executive Mansion
- Trump holds ‘Salute to America’ event on July 4th
- 1 wounded in shooting just east of downtown Raleigh