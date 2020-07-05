1 wounded in shooting just east of downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a person was wounded by gunfire in a shooting just east of downtown Saturday night.

The shooting was reported just before 10:55 p.m. at St. Augustine near Pender Street, according to Raleigh police.

A male was walking along when he heard gunfire and then felt a bullet hit his ankle, police said.

He fell to the ground and a neighbor came to help him. The neighbor then called 911, according to police.

The victim, whose age was not available, was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The area is about three blocks north of New Bern Avenue.

There was no word about a possible suspect.

More headlines from CBS17.com: