1 taken to hospital after shot fired from upstairs apartment into unit below in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was injured after a person fired a gun through the floor of a Raleigh apartment and hit a resident in a unit below Friday night, police said.

The incident was reported just after 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of Tivoli Court, which is about a block west of Capital Boulevard off Fenton Street, Raleigh police said.

The wounded person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police.

The shooting happened when a person in an upstairs apartment at Tivoli Gardens mishandled a gun and it fired, Raleigh police said. The gunshot went through the floor and into the apartment below, hitting a person, according to police.

The wounded person suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Police said that they are investigating the incident as an accidental shooting.

The entrance of one of Tivoli Gardens apartment buildings is taped off. About half a dozen police officers were at the scene when CBS 17 journalists arrived.