1 wounded in shooting south of downtown Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One man was wounded in a shooting near downtown Raleigh on Friday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of South East Street, which is just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and east of McDowell Street, police said.

Investigators tell CBS 17 that a man was shot in the middle of the street. There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital, treated for injuries and then released.

There is no danger to the community, police say.

Police also did not release any information about a suspect.

