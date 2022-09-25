GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A 1-year-old was hit by a car driven by a family member in the driveway of a Garner home Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 3:45 p.m. in the 3900 block of Randell Road, which is in a neighborhood off W. Garner Road in north Garner, according to Garner police.

The incident happened as the toddler was standing in the driveway when the child’s 57-year-old uncle was backing up a Ford Mustang, Garner police Capt. Chris Adams said.

The uncle’s car hit the little boy, who was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, Adams said.

The toddler suffered a cut to his head but was conscious and breathing before being taken to a hospital, according to Adams.

The boy suffered injuries that Adams said are not considered life-threatening.

No charges are expected in the incident, he said.